Phyto Hair Care Launches New Line and 10 Best New Hair Product Releases

Some women collect shoes, others collect bags, and a rare few collect designer clothing (we call them the lucky ones). But those of us who are self-described beauty junkies collect products. Our desks and dressers are covered with countless bottles, jars, and tubes of things that we use a few times and then replace with the next big thing to come along. From perfume to nail polish to lipstick and hairspray– we could have every area of our bodies covered in product if we wanted to.

Luckily for us, products come out frequently, so our collecting habit is constantly fed. PHYTO just introduced their latest line of haircare called PHYTO professional. The 8-product line will include plant-infused formulas to inspire multi-dimensional styles. According to PR Newswire, the line will replace the PHYTO pro line with sleeker bottles and will be available exclusively in fine salons in the U.S. and Canada this month. The line will include a Glossing Cream, Intense Volume Mousse, Workable Holding Spray, Shine Defining Wax, Texturizing Paste, Fiber Paste, Wet Gel, and Strong Sculpting Gel.

In the spirit of new releases, we’ve gathered a list of the 10 best new hair products on the market. Have you tried any of these yet?

1 & 2: Redken Mineral Elixir Dazzling Smoothing Oil and Liquid Keratin



Redken Mineral Elixir Dazzling Smoothing Oil from the Real Control line is a new shine spray that helps to condition your hair while controlling flyaways and frizz. The best time to use this product is on tiny baby hairs that just won’t lay flat– it works everytime! Another way to control that frizziness is with Liquid Keratin. This treatment gives the hair the keratin proteins and peptides that are naturally missing in your hair. These nutrients then bond to the hair and give you longer, healthier, stronger, and smoother strands.

3 & 4: Femme Fekkai Sensuelle Conditioner and John Freida Luxurious Volume Always Stylish Gel Creme



The latest of Fekkai’s conditioners, this product leaves hair feeling silky and smelling luxurious. With a scent of orange blossom and jasmine, this just may be the best way to wear your favorite perfume (and make the scent last all day long). John Freida’s gel creme combines the best of both worlds (when it comes to haircare): a gel and a creme. You have the control of a gel, but the feel of a creme all in one product. The formula instantly liquifies, so you can apply to individual strands to create a volumized style with full control.

5 & 6: Dove Heat Defense Therapy Shine Mist and HerCut Long Layers Catalyst Shampoo



This mist is a must-have for those of us who use heat tools on a daily basis. The spray helps protect the internal structure of the hair from heat damage and leaves it conditioned, soft, and shiny. Her Cut is a new product designed for your individual haircut. This particular product, meant for those with long layers, encourages fluid movement between the layers to improve the hairstyle that you already have.



7 & 8: Garnier Fructis Body Boost Root Booster and L’Occitane Aromachologie Repairing Shampoo



Garnier’s body boosting spray is a lightweight spray gel that lifts hair from the roots. The spray pumps up limp, lifeless hair and gives it the extra boost it needs (it’s also very handy to have on your desk at work — use after pulling off a hat in the winter!). As for the product on the right, the L’Occitane Aromachologie Repairing Shampoo for Dry, Damaged hair is a great way to repair hair after (or during) a harsh winter. The shampoo smoothes and softens hair and is a great product for those who color-treat their locks or use hot styling products. Check out these hair color trends to try now!



9 & 10: L’Oreal Everstrong Reconstructing Shampoo and Dermalogica Travel Size Silk Finish Conditioner



The latest in L’Oreal’s line of strengthening shampoos, the Reconstructing Shampoo cleanses hair while helping to resist breakage and tame frizz. Added bonus: it keeps your hair shiny and smooth all day long. And lastly, Dermalogica has released its Silk Finish Conditioner in a 2 oz. travel sized tube. No longer will you have bad hair on vacation due to substandard hotel shampoos and conditioners. Enjoy your silky locks once again!



