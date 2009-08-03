Physique 57’s New Fitness DVDs

Physique 57, also known as the “The Best Workout of All Time,” has a new series of DVDs available both on the company website and in all their studios. This means that the legendary classes are now available to those who don’t live nearby one of Physique‘s three New York locations (two in New York City and one in Bridgehampton) – or if you are just too busy to make it to the gym!

There are three DVDs in all, including a Classic 57 Minute Full Body Workout, an Express 30 Minute Full Body Workout, and an Arm and Ab Booster 30 Minute Workout. Promising the same dramatic results as the actual classes, each DVD retails for $24.95, but you can get all three for just $49.95 (and it comes with a complimentary tape measure).