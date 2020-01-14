Physicians Formula Teamed Up With YouTuber Weylie Hoang For a New Version of An Old Favorite

Though it might be a bit cold where you live, that shouldn’t stop you from sporting a bronze glow. Just ask SoCal babe Weylie Hoang, who just collaborated with Physicians Formula on a limited-edition palette featuring the brand’s cult-favorite Butter Blush, Bronzer and Highlighter. “I’m a long-time fan of Physicians Formula and have been using the Butter Bronzer and Butter Highlighter to create beautiful day and night looks,” Hoang said in a statement. “It was a dream to partner with them on this exclusive palette. I know my fans will love the warm and radiant shades as much as I do!”

The six-shade face palette includes two popular shades of the Murumuru Butter Bronzer plus two exclusive Butter Blush hues and two new Butter Highlighter shades. It’s all about that dewy glow YouTuber Hoang is so well known for. Altogether, you’ll get two bronzer hues (Sunset and Deep), two Blush shades (Apricot and Wildflowers) and two highlighters (Whimsical and Golden Hour). If you’ve never touched this formula before, just wait. It’s super-silky and buttery thanks to hydrating murumuru butter, cupuaçu butter and tucuma butter.

If you’re one of Hoang’s 1.7 million YouTube subscribers, you know she’s a serious animal lover. So, Physicians Formula is donating 5 percent of palette profits up to $25,000 to Best Friends Animal Society, a no-kill movement pet rescue organization. “This collaboration combines two of my biggest passions—makeup and animals,” Weylie said in a statement. “I love animals so much and am thrilled to partner with a brand like Physicians Formula that continues to deliver high-performance cosmetics while being cruelty-free. I’m so glad I can use the partnership to not only create a product that my fans will love, but to also help animals in need.”

Shop the Physicians Formula Butter Collection X Weylie Hoang palette now.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.