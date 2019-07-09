Physicians Formula’s Cult-Favorite Butter Highlighter Just Got Even Better

There are some ultra-hyped beauty products that don’t live up to the promise and others that exceed expectations. The Physicians Formula Murumuru Collection is one that does, which is exciting considering you can buy it at almost any drugstore. One of our favorites is the Butter Highlighter, which has been expanded to include two darker shades. That takes it up to seven well-rounded highlighting options for any skin tone to achieve a summer glow.

What’s so great about the Murumuru Collection, you ask? Well, each highlighter, bronzer, eyeshadow and blush features a finely-pressed cream-to-powder formula that feels incredibly soft to the touch. To be honest, it’s surprising when you first go to try it and expect it to feel like the usual powder product and are left with a super-pigmented swatch that feels like silk. A very pleasant surprise, that is. This is thanks to softening ingredients such as Murumuru Butter, Cupuacu Butter and Tucuma Butter.

Butter Highlight used to only come in five shades with light-reflecting particles: Rose Gold, Champagne, Pearl, Pink and Iridescence. Now, there are two darker hues that’ll flatter those with deeper complexions: Deep Mauve (left) and Copper (right).

A summer-ready glow for all skin tones? Sign us up. Grab Physicians Formula Butter Bronzer for $11.49 in drugstores and on the Physicians Formula website.

