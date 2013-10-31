Holy Photoshop: Here’s a Drastic GIF of a Model Turning Into a Completely Different Model

What you see is certainly not what you get in these shocking gifs that reveal just how drastically Photoshop can alter one’s appearance. This pretty model is unrecognizable after virtually every inch of her is elongated, contoured, and/or slimmed down to make her look like the Barbie Doll version of herself.

Though it’s utterly spooky (appropriately, since today is Halloween) it’s yet another positive step in raising awareness about the unrealistic images of beauty women are exposed to on a daily basis. The issue of how far to take air-brushing is constantly debated, with the most recent example being Kate Winslet coming under fire for looking visibly different on the cover of Vogue—despite being a fervent opponent of Photoshop in the past.

Earlier this week, model and Victoria’s Secret angel Doutzen Kroes admitted to feeling guilty about being in a profession that makes girls feel insecure, and even confessed that she looks nothing like the final product we see in the magazines. “I always say, I don’t look like the picture. If you put me in bad light with no hair and makeup, it’s not good . . . I wake up sometimes like, this is not what I see when I look at the magazine, who is this visitor in the bathroom?”

It was a gallant effort, but considering how amazing Kroes looks without makeup, her words don’t do too much for the cause. Conversely, when the somewhat relatable (by Hollywood standards) Jennifer Lawrence commented on looking nothing like herself in her Miss Dior handbag campaign, we were listening.

Videos like the one below from Break.com, however, make the strongest argument for encouraging a “less is more” approach to Photoshop. It all begs the question: if the final image ends up looking completely different from the actual person, how important are models to begin with?

