9 Incredible Photographers Who Are Reimagining Beauty

It’s not groundbreaking news that magazines, advertisements, and most recently television—like 60 years most recently— have collectively generated an idealized image of beauty. And it’s not earth-shattering news that they usually favor lighter skin tones, clear skin, thin, tall bodies, ultimately creating an entire group of people who don’t see themselves in the media.

But there are people out there who, instead of just filtering in token “different” images of beauty, are trying to change or reimagine the entire concept of beauty.

It’s the people behind the lens, photographers, who capture beauty from the mundane to the avant-garde. Each new representation or interpretation of beauty pushes the boundaries a little further or encourages people to rethink what beauty even is (does it have a true purpose besides seeking a beholder?).

We’ve gathered nine photographers—young, old, and budding—who, through their work, have presented new manifestations of beauty, defied standards, and highlighted the beauty in everyone. They also have must-follow Instagram feeds, but that’s beside the point.