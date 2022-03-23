‘Bridgerton’ Star Phoebe Dynevor Loves This Sunday Riley Face Oil for Treating Her Dry Skin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Bridgerton has influenced pop culture in major ways—from bringing out bright pastels and dainty designs in fashion to soft makeup looks and towering updos in beauty. The series also uncovered rising stars like Phoebe Dynevor. We love everything about her, but can’t help but wonder how she achieves such clear, milky skin. She literally looks like a doll with her porcelain complexion and rosy cheeks. So, we of course had to scour the internet to discover her skin secrets, and luckily, we struck gold.

Phoebe uses Sunday Riley’s Juno Antioxidant + Superfood Face Oil to get her glistening skin. And once you hear the ingredient list, you’ll completely understand how it works so well. As the product’s name suggests, the face oil is chock-full of antioxidants and superfoods that are all organic, cold-pressed and beneficial for your skin.

“I love this product so much,” Phoebe told Vogue. “Especially in winter, I just put it on day and night and hope for the best.”

You know her love is real, since she raved about the oil prior to becoming a Sunday Riley brand ambassador. The jam-packed formula hydrates, improves skin elasticity and adds radiance to your complexion. After rewatching the first season of Bridgerton to prep for the new one coming out this week, we totally see it.

Hold on tight because we’re about to run through the benefits of all of this face oil’s amazing ingredients. The included blackberry seed oil contains vitamin C, which is a true game-changer for fading dark spots, protecting the skin against free radicals, promoting collagen production and more.

At the same time, blueberry seed oil is rich in vitamin E and omega-3. Together, these oils do one heck of an anti-aging job. Crepey, dehydrated skin? Not when you’re using this product. Additionally, cranberry seed oil has omegas 3-6-9, along with vitamins A, C and E, while red raspberry seed oil is also filled to the brim with multiple omega fatty acids.

Lastly, black cumin seed oil decongests skin, wild carrot seed oil increases skin elasticity and broccoli seed oil soothes. It’s safe to say that this formula essentially functions as a multivitamin for your complexion.

To get skin like Phoebe’s, massage the oil onto your face and neck. The brand suggests also applying the product onto your cuticles and tips of your hair.

“I have been using it daily for two weeks now. I use about five drops for my face and neck,” wrote one shopper. “I have noticed that it softens the appearance and texture of my skin. My skin breaks out less and people tell me my skin glows.”

The Juno Antioxidant + Superfood Face Oil is great for normal, combination, dry and sensitive skin and excludes all the problematic ingredients like parabens, sulfates, gluten, phthalates, soy and artificial fragrance.

“Ugh… I love JUNO… and it might be up there in my holiest of grails,” another shopper raved. “I now use Juno over moisturizer morning and night and I can’t even properly describe what it’s done for my skin. More even skin tone, less texture, less redness and even less acne (which is insane because it DOES sit on top of my skin).”

Phoebe’s milky skin is to die for (and so is the Duke), so curtsy on over to Ulta and grab yourself a bottle of Sunday Riley’s Juno Antioxidant + Superfood Face Oil.