Phoebe Dynevor Just Totally Changed Up Her ‘Bridgerton’ Hair Color & Cut

Say goodbye to Daphne Bridgerton—at least, for now. Phoebe Dynevor, the 26-year-old actress who gained popularity for playing the character in Bridgerton, has undergone a bit of a 2021 makeover and she’s looking cute. Dynevor’s red hair is bright and bold and she even added some piecey bangs. We got a sneak peek at her new look on Instagram and wow.

We’re used to seeing Dynevor with dark blonde hair and some controversial baby bangs. It looks like she let her hair grow post-Bridgerton and now she’s able to rock more of a trendy curtain bang style. Don’t worry—the show will be back for many seasons to come. (Just without love interest Regé-Jean Page.) Red hair color fades very fast so she’ll probably be back to light hair before filming. Or there’s a chance they’ll have her wear a wig.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

We don’t know if Dynevor made the change just for fun or for another role in between filming Bridgerton. Either way, it looks gorgeous. We’re waiting for boyfriend Pete Davidson to comment some heart-eye emojis or something. (Wait—did he delete his Instagram?) If you’re in love with this trending red shade, there are actually a few at-home options that are pretty easy to use. We especially love Kristin Ess Signature Hair Gloss in Copper Penny ($14 at Target) and Garnier Hair Color Nutrisse Nourishing Creme, 643 Light Natural Copper ($15.98 at Amazon).

Of course, if you want the color to stay put as long as possible, hit the salon for some professional hair color and then keep it fresh with a gloss at home. Red hair is always a good idea.