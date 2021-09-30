Phoebe Dynevor Looks Ultra-Hot as a Redhead in Her First-Ever Beauty Campaign

If you fell in love with English actor Phoebe Dynevor in Bridgerton, you’re not the only one. Makeup artist and founder Charlotte Tilbury spotted the then-blonde Dynevor and tapped the star as a brand ambassador for her 2021 holiday campaign. Although this is Dynevor’s first big beauty gig, she’s no stranger to makeup — especially Charlotte Tilbury products. She said in a statement:

“Charlotte is a legendary makeup artist and I’ve so admired her range for years. Even on Bridgerton, the makeup artist on set used a signature Pillow Talk lip for Daphne!” Dynevor said she loved being a part of the holiday campaign especially because of the charity element. The brand is donating to Women for Women International as part of the campaign.

“What I love most is that this campaign is not only a celebration of partnerships but is rooted in purpose and spreading kindness and love, brought to life through the products and fundraising for her charity partner Women for Women International,” she added.

Tilbury herself is a big fan of the actor. “I fell in love with Phoebe as I watched her in Bridgerton,” she said in a statement. “I was certain she was wearing a Pillow Talk lip, and when I found out she was, I knew it was written in the stars! I love Phoebe’s dedication to using her platform for purpose and as a force for good.”

