Game Changer: Philosophy’s New Foundation Is a Must-Have

In our new series, Game Changer, we’re highlighting products that are so good, they are having a significant effect on our beauty routines.

Consider this a foundation for people who hate foundation. I’ve never really been into it, myself, because I have such a hard time finding a good formula. Most foundations are too drying, and the ones that are actually moisturizing tend to leave me shiny. Surprisingly, I’m ditching my beloved tinted moisturizers in favor of Philosophy’s new Hope in a Jar Foundation ($39, ulta.com).

Like Philosophy’s popular moisturizer of the same name, Hope in a Jar Foundation helps to moisturize skin without leaving it greasy. The light formula provides natural looking coverage, so you’re never left with caked-on makeup. My favorite part? It gives skin a great glow without the use of sparkles or shimmer.

What products do you consider game changers?

Read more: 6 Rules for Mastering the “No Makeup” Makeup Look