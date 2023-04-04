The Secret to Bouncy, Plump, and Glowy Skin Just Dropped — & It’s a Springtime Must-Have

The worst days of winter are finally behind us and now that we’re approaching summer, it’s time to leave dry skin in the rearview. But how to go from dull and drab to glowy and fab? It can be a challenge to bring back that vibrant skin we’ve all so desperately missed. Hence the search far and wide for the perfect concealer, foundation, skin tint, or moisturizer that can work miracles on your skin during the spring and summer. I myself have been there especially after a brutal winter, wanting to emit new season, new me vibes with rejuvenated skin that shimmers in the sun.

If you feel my personal struggle, there is hope out there yet…the newest serum from Philosophy! Its new dose of wisdom bouncy skin reactivating serum is a multi-benefit, daily serum that acts as an energetic jumpstart for the skin, restoring skin’s healthy bounce, through in-depth hydration, and rebuilding collagen. Um, sign me up. Your skin is left supported to continuously perform and be at its best, leaving it with a refined texture, youthful, softened fine lines, and of course, an unprecedented glow.

But not only does it look healthy, but the dose of wisdom serum was also created with molecule-grafted vitamin C and hyaluronic acid, plus Philosophy’s patented vitality booster, which promises to optimize hydration, vitality, and collagen, while minimizing irritation for all skin types, including sensitive.

Here’s the breakdown: the molecule-grafted hyaluronic acid reinforces the skin’s natural hyaluronic acid for lasting, in-depth hydration. The molecule-grafted vitamin C supports collagen and is stable, potent, and non-irritating, while the patented vitality booster (which is loaded with oxygen) restores the skin’s vitality, an essential element that helps skin cells produce energy.

In just one week, it’s been proven to visibly restore the 10 signs of bouncy, healthy skin including brightness, softness, resilience, smoothness, and hydration. It’s no wonder 100% instantly saw more radiant skin and 92% saw plumper skin. Additionally, 91% said skin looks healthier and stronger.

So, regardless of whether you have sensitive skin or not, you can rejoice knowing that yes, you can achieve bouncy, glowy skin without compromising your skin’s overall health.

To use, you’ll want to apply the serum morning and night and after you cleanse and tone your face. I use the Purity one-step facial cleanser and highly recommend it to anyone looking for a product that easily melts away dirt, oil, and makeup.

There’s a lot we can say about this serum (users agreed skin looked stronger, hydrated, healthier, and more luminous, fine lines were less visible and smoothed and skin looked more youthful), but at the end of the day, you don’t have to take our word for it. The proof is in the pudding they say, or in this case, the serum. So, be sure to add the dose of wisdom bouncy skin reactivating serum to your skincare routine. You won’t regret it and your skin will thank you.

This article was created by StyleCaster for Philosophy.