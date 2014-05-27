The One Thing: Philips PureRadiance Facial Cleansing Brush

At Beauty High we constantly have new products crossing our desks and are always on the hunt for the next best thing. “The One Thing” is our way of sharing with you that must-have product that you need to introduce to your lives right now, whether it’s from a drugstore or a department store.

When it comes to our skin, we’re always on the hunt for the next item that will make it look better than ever – from clearing breakouts to enhancing our “glow from within,” we’ll try anything to to get a perfect complexion, sans makeup. We were recently introduced to the new Philips PureRadiance cleansing brush by celebrity facialist Joanna Vargas, and while we’ve been slow to jumping on the brush bandwagon in the past, this one has us hooked. Vargas taught us to use the brush in a sweeping motion, brushing back along the cheekbone and into the hairline to improve lymphatic flow (and thus prevent breakouts). She also calmed our fears of the brush being too harsh on our skin, noting that this one was timed (it runs for 1 minute and then turns off) using a gentle rotation under two frequencies to help break up any dirt or dead skin cells. Plus, Vargas told us that she finds that it’s so gentle that she’ll even remove her eye makeup with the brush – she just simply adds cleanser to her whole face, and then gently works the brush all over!

MORE: 10 Awesome Tips For Clear Skin

What Makes It Different:

The gentle rotation of the brush won’t tug at your skin – it’s been found to be just as gentle as washing with your hands, but 10x more effective at removing makeup.

The rotation helps to stimulate blood flow and remove dead cells and dirt from pores – blackheads beware!

It can be used every time you wash your face, no need to worry about harsh rotations.

Why It’s The One Thing:

A quick and easy device that only takes one whole minute to cleanse your face, this brush helps to give your skin softer and more radiant skin without tugging too hard. Plus, Vargas recommends using it just underneath your eyes to help plump them up before a big event – trust us, this little tool will become your skin’s new best friend.

Where to buy: Philips PureRadiance Facial Cleansing Brush, $149.99, bedbathandbeyond.com