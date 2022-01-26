Single Shoppers Say This $16 Pheromone Perfume ‘Really Does Work’ For Date Nights—& It’s Perfect for Valentine’s Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, but not everyone has a significant other to cozy up with. If you haven’t been able to break the ice with your current flame and your Hinge feed is a total ghost town, we know just what you need. It’s a TikTok-viral perfume that Anna from Bachelor in Paradise claims is her secret weapon for attracting men and having super intimate dates.

Pure Instinct’s roll-on pheromone perfume boosts your natural pheromone production to spice up your love life and increase sex appeal. You might be doubting its Cupid-level powers, but it’s got the formula to back it up. What are pheromones, you might ask? They’re chemical compounds that can basically trigger sexual attraction among members of the same species, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information.

Pure Instinct imports androstenone, male pheromones, and copulin, female pheromones, all the way from Italy for this roll-on perfume. You can easily glide the perfume across your neck, wrists and décolletage to strengthen your attraction and improve your interpersonal relationships.

It might not be a traditional way to entice others, but Anna swears by it and says she’s been wearing it for several years now. She applied it while she was on Bachelor in Paradise, and it clearly worked out well for her. She landed a date with a fellow contestant and things got steamy in the hot tub. Anna said in an Instagram story that she gets lots of compliments and people asking her what she’s wearing.

“I think it really does work,” wrote one shopper. “I went on a date the other night and used this. Long story short, he couldn’t keep his hands off me.”

And that is the tea, folks. Especially with Valentine’s Day coming up, you definitely want to get your hands on this $16 matchmaker. We’re predicting a long line of potential suitors and lots of intimacy for you this February and beyond.

Essentially, wearing this perfume enhances your natural pheromone production, which just so happens to also enhance desire and sex appeal. It’s a seductive fragrance that you can wear alone or with another perfume of your choice. It’s rich, silky and fast-absorbing, so you can apply it beforehand and also do touch ups during your date. Plus, anyone can dab this perfume on, since it contains both male and female pheromones.

“I used it the other day on my second date with a new guy and he would not stop talking about how good I smelled and was allll over me (neither of which happened the first date), and he even has mentioned how good I smelled multiple times after the fact. AKA you NEED it,” wrote another shopper who also gave the perfume a perfect five-star rating. You can also use it for massages or with a diffuser to get the most out of this scent.

In terms of the actual smell, it has a base note of white musk, plus hints of Australian mango, mandarin, cinnamon and honey.

“I applied a small amount to my neck by my ears,” wrote one reviewer. “My date could not stop kissing my neck directly where I applied this product and remarked MANY times during the night how good I smelled. I’ve worn my usual perfume for years and never had this reaction. I was hopeful, but I didn’t expect the result to be so dramatic right off the bat.”

The reviews speak for themselves—Pure Instinct’s roll-on pheromone perfume is the key to having your most romantic and intimate Valentine’s Day yet.