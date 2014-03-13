Beauty Buzz: Eyebrow Threading vs. Tweezing, Pharrell Launching a Scent, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Pharrell is in talks with Commes des Garcons to launch his first ever scent – a unisex scent – called GIRLS, to go hand-in-hand with his new album. [GQ UK]

2. Learn how to care for your brows – eyebrow threading vs. tweezing – with experts weighing the pros and cons of each. [Daily Makeover]

3. Kim Kardashian apparently works out in a full face of makeup, but honestly, did you expect any less? [People StyleWatch]

4. An unlicensed beautician was charged in the death of a woman for giving lethal butt-enhancements. [NY Post]

5. Get quick tips for wearing bronzer, even if you’re pale. [Fashionista]

Image via Scott Barbour/WireImage