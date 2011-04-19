Pharrell Teams Up With Kiehl’s For The Earth

With Earth Day quickly approaching, we’ve been keeping our eye out lately for the most eco-conscious celebs and all around do-gooders. Pharrell Williams seems to be doing his part, as he’s teamed up with Kiehl’s and designed another limited-edition eco-conscious tote bag for the special day.

Each of the bags will be available exclusively at Kiehl’s and are made from bionic yarn fabric and composed of nine recycled plastic bottles. But, in order to be eligible for a bag, you have to participate in Kiehl’s Recycle and Be Rewarded program – which consists of recycling empty product bottles, jars and tubes at your local Kiehl’s store from April until June. Seems like a pretty easy way to both get rid of your empty cosmetic bottles, and get a free bag to me.



Visit kiehls.com for more details