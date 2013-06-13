Share Your 2013 Time Capsule Pick To Win A Year’s Supply Of P&G Beauty Products

Any one of us who’s ever had a fling with a crimping iron or mood lipstick knows that trends change. But although some old photos can look dated, past decades remain a rich source of beauty and style inspiration. Cat eye liner and big, bombshell hair are as wearable today as they were in the ’60s, while ’90s staples like blackberry lipstick and sleek, straight hairstyles are back in vogue again. Need proof? See how many great looks you can spot in the video above.

Some of our favorite P&G Beauty brands — Clairol, COVERGIRL, Olay, Pantene — have a rich history that spans decades’ worth of looks. Who can forget those ’90s Herbal Essences ads (yes, yes, YES!) or the first slick of COVERGIRL Smoothers LipColor?

What we love most about looking back is thinking about how the trends we love now will look a couple decades down the road (surely a few will make our future generation giggle). Here’s your chance to make history: In honor of P&G’s 175th anniversary, P&G Beauty brands like Aussie and Secret are creating a time capsule packed with items from 2013 to be sealed and opened again after 25 years. And they want you to choose what goes inside. Will it be this season’s hot lipstick color? An iPhone? A pair of trendy smoking slippers?

To make your mark on history, visit the StyleUnited by P&G Beauty Facebook page and vote for your favorite products to be included in the time capsule. The women of 2038 are counting on you!

Plus, tell us your timely pick for a chance to win a year’s supply of products from select P&G Beauty brands! You can enter for a chance to win by following Daily Makeover and P&G Beauty on Twitter from Thursday, June 13 at 11 a.m. to Wednesday, June 19, at 4 p.m. We’ll choose three winners at random. Good luck!

