P&G Signs Olympian Alicia Sacramone As New Brand Ambassador

The USA Gymnastics team is about to get a lot more beautiful for the London 2012 Summer Olympics.

Procter & Gamble (P&G) announced today that Alicia Sacramone, Beijing 2008 Olympic Games silver medalist, will serve as an ambassador for P&G beauty brands including COVERGIRL, Olay andPantene.In addition to Sacramone’s new gig, P&G has partnered with the USA Gymnastics team, which will go through the next five Olympic Games from London 2012 through the 2020 Olympic Games.

“When I’m competing, confidence is key and nothing boosts me like feeling beautiful inside and out,” Sacramone said.

Here’s to hoping that the new partnership will equal less hairspray, blue eyeshadow and hair clips for the women’s Gymnastics team and more sophisticated beauty for when they take the gold!