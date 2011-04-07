P&G Launches Online Magazine, Finds Women Want To Be Heard

The company behind some of the biggest names in beauty is getting ready to jump into the digital magazine business. Procter & Gamble will be releasing Beauty Recommended, a magazine for their consumers.

According to Marketing Week, the magazine is a result of customer insight that P&G had found – 92% of women feel the beauty industry doesn’t listens to their views.

The online guide will feature content about P&G brands (which includes Olay, Max Factor and Pantene and will cover partner brands like Chanel to editorialize the magazine). The magazine will include things such as interactive video content, click-to-buy features, and editorial spreads.

The monthly “issue” will be sent to 1 million people who registered on Beauty Recommended’s microsite, but you can also head to the site to check out the latest issue.

Do you agree with the statistic? Do you think the industry isn’t listening? And, do you think Beauty High is listening?