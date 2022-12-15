Kate Hudson Uses a $16 Volumizing Mascara That’s Actually Meant For Teens: ‘I Have No Idea What It Is’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I’ll always click on a celeb GRWM because I love getting a glimpse of their everyday beauty routines. My most recent watch was Kate Hudson’s Beauty Secrets video with Vogue, and I couldn’t help but hit pause at one point. I didn’t recognize the mascara she swiped on and honestly, neither did Kate.

“This is actually a product that I have no idea what it is, but it was sent to me. I like how black it is,” the actress says in the video. “It’s called Petite ’n Pretty and it’s called Fully Feathered Volumizing, and that honestly is exactly what it feels like it does.”

Kate’s comment left me rushing to Google this product. My very first and most interesting finding is that this mascara is meant for kids, tweens and teens. No wonder why she wasn’t familiar with the product! It also costs just $16 at Amazon and Ulta.

Maybe Kate is onto something, though. If a mascara is safe enough for children to use, then it easily passes the test for adults, too. This specific formula is free from nuts, gluten, phthalates and parabens. It’s also vegan, cruelty-free and approved by pediatricians, ophthalmologists and dermatologists. That certainly ticks a lot of very important boxes!

Besides being created for young children who want to experiment with makeup, the mascara

“adds instant thickness and definition,” per the brand. It features a quick-dry formula that curls and separates lashes to give you the feathery lashes of your dreams. Be sure to layer on additional coats to achieve even more volume.

Plus, you know how it’s sometimes hard to get into the nooks and crannies of your lashes? Not with this brush! This mascara’s hourglass-shaped applicator is specially sized to fit children’s eyes way better than any other regular mascara could. This is a great hack for those who are after a more precise application.

You might not have clicked into this story to read about a teen-centric mascara, but it clearly does the trick for Kate. In the YouTube video, her lashes look noticeably fuller, thicker, longer and bolder after applying the Fully Feathered Volumizing Mascara

.

Just so you know, the actress isn’t the only person gushing over this mascara. With a 4.6-star overall rating on Amazon

, one shopper wrote, “I’m not even a tween, and I love this product. No clumping, natural look, comes off easily. Happy to have found a great mascara.”

Another five-star shopper wrote, “Excellent mascara

choice for adults and not just teens or tweens. The formula is really gentle and doesn’t irritate eyes. Lashes are given body to make them look fuller without being super clumpy. A few swipes of this mascara after curling your lashes, then a quick pass of a mascara comb/spoolie will give you lashes that look natural and full.” They add, “This version isn’t waterproof, but it does stay on well even with oily lids. Very little flaking or smudging throughout the day, including after I inevitably rub one of my eyes. The price is a few dollars more than similar mascara such as L’Oreal Lash Paradise, but it is just as good. I prefer the smaller brush that comes in this mascara as well since it allows me to get right to the roots and the corners.”

If this doesn’t convince you that you should be using a volumizing mascara

that caters to teens, I’m not sure what will. I’m personally sold on this product, and even better, it’s just $16 at Amazon

and Ulta. Drop one into your cart and watch this mascara for teens elevate your lash game.

If you’re interested in more of the products Kate used in her GRWM video, we’ve gathered a few of them, below.

Kosas Revealer Concealer

What do Kate Hudson and Hailey Bieber have in common? They both love Kosas’ Revealer Concealer. It provides medium coverage, has a super creamy texture and brightens the eyes with a single swipe.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Kate just can’t seem to stay away from celeb-loved products. Brooke Shields, Kate Moss, Gemma Chan, Sydney Sweeney and Kendall Jenner have all given the cult-fave Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask their stamps of approval. That’s probably because it hydrates and nourishes your lips like no other lip mask can. Peep the yummy flavors, too.

Honest Beauty Crème Cheek + Lip Color

Have you noticed a pattern yet? Kate shows her support for her fellow actress, Jessica Alba, by using Honest Beauty’s Crème Cheek + Lip Color. She opts for what looks like the Plum Berry option and gently dabs it all over her lips to create a gorg, just-ate-some-berries pout.