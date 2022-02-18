So Many Peter Thomas Roth Bestellers Are Discounted During Sephora’s Presidents’ Day Sale

Scroll To See More Images

Tons of brands are hosting Presidents’ Day sales, and one we’re definitely tuning in to is Sephora’s. The retailer carries such an incredible collection of brands that we’d honestly throw our entire paycheck at. In the sale event, you’ll find Dr.Jart+, KVD Beauty, Givenchy and more for up to 50 percent off. However, we can’t stop adding products from one particular TikTok-viral brand to our cart.

Known for its beloved firming eye tightener, Peter Thomas Roth has four bestselling skincare products in Sephora’s Presidents’ Day weekend sale, and they all have 30 percent discounts. From a wrinkle-erasing serum to a blemish-clearing moisturizer, we have no doubt you’ll find a product or two to buy ASAP.

But don’t wait to check out, since Sephora’s sale runs from today through February 21 only. And remember to enter code FREESHIP to get free shipping.

PRO Strength Retinoid Peptide Serum

If you haven’t had great luck with other anti-aging products, try this retinoid peptide serum. Both key ingredients help minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, while squalane and ceramides hydrate.

PRO Strength Exfoliating Super Peel

For tackling dullness and uneven skin texture, this rinse-off peel is chock-full of AHAs and BHAs. Exfoliate with this lightweight formula to get rid of rough, dull skin.

Acne-Clear Oil-Free Matte Moisturizer

For those of you with oily skin, acne or both, this gel moisturizer will help mattify and clear your skin in no time. Salicylic acid, hyaluronic acid and aloe vera join together to combat blemishes, larger-looking pores and excess oil.

3% Glycolic Solutions Cleanser

This exfoliating cleansing gel is armed with skin-loving ingredients like multitasking glycolic acid, hydrating panthenol and soothing arginine. This formula works best for diminishing the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, pores and uneven texture.