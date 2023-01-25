This Sensitive Skin-Friendly Retinol Serum Has Shoppers Swear They Look “10 Years Younger in 3 Weeks” & It’s on Sale for Under $100

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

The last time I got a facial, the aesthetician took one look at my clogged pores and blackheads on my nose and said, “Are you using a retinol?” I definitely wasn’t. It turns out retinol, which is a derivative of vitamin A, can do so much more than just tone down wrinkles and fine lines. It can also help clear out gunky stuff that gets lodged in your pores and can cause that greasy mess in your T-zone.

Okay, okay, now that I’ve dropped some retinol knowledge, let me introduce you to one of the best retinol serums on the marker: the Peter Thomas Roth retinol fusion serum. What makes this retinol so special is that it’s made in a time-released formula, which means it’ll work all night long as your skin regenerates as you sleep. Since it’s also infused with vitamin C and E, it’ll help hydrate the skin, brighten the appearance of skin, and smooth over any uneven skin tone. It’s so good, customers beg for a restock whenever it’s sold out (which it’s likely to do!).

Right now you can snag two super-sized bottles for just $89. If you were to purchase these two bottles anywhere else it would run you $260, so this is an epic deal that’s only available on QVC. Each bottle has 2 ounces of serum, so feel free to gift one to a friend because this is going to last you a long time. Just make sure to pick it up ASAP because this sale will be donezo come February 1, 2023.

One customer loves this serum so much, they swear it made them look 10 years younger. Plus, it’s perfect for sensitive skin. “Absolutely nothing compares to the Peter Thomas Roth Retinol Fusion PM Serum,” they wrote. “I look 10 years younger in 3 weeks.”

If 4 ounces of product is a little intimidating, you can pick up this smaller size to try out that’s just 1 ounces. Pick it up for just $65, plus $15 off when you enter code OFFER at checkout.

If you’re looking for a few other PTR products on sale, we gotchu. Retinol isn’t just for your face. Fans of the retinol serum also noted that they love using the product on their hands for extra anti-aging benefits. But if you’re looking for a supercharged retinol formula you can use to smooth out your entire body, pick up this total body treatment for under $50—that’s nearly 50 percent in savings!