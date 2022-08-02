Peter Thomas Roth’s Ultra-Viral Wrinkle Smoother Is on Major Sale for Today Only

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Back in August 2021, 54-year-old TikToker @trinidad1967 made a video showing how incredible Peter Thomas Roth’s Instant FirmX Eye Tightener smoothes out her under-eye bags. Now more than 40 million (!!!) people have seen the video and thousands more have fallen in love with the temporary — but life-changing — solution. That’s why when there’s a huge Peter Thomas Roth Instant FirmX sale, we make sure to tell you.

If you didn’t see @trinidad1967’s viral video, here’s the deal. First, it’s important to note that the wrinkle-smoothing effect is temporary. But that doesn’t mean it’s not incredible. TikTok-fave derm Dr. Dustin Portela, or @208skindoc, jumped in to give his two cents.

“The active ingredient that causes this result is a silicate,” he says. “There are many different types of silicates and they can be used in food and medicine and many other applications. When the product is exposed to air, the silicates start to form a lattice or a network, and they tighten and they do dramatically reduce the appearance of lines and wrinkles, but the effect is temporary.”

Usually, one tube retails for $38 but today only, you can get two of them at that same price — and with free standard shipping.

Facial plastic surgeon Dr. Prem Tripathi, who goes by @drpremtripathi on TikTok, also stitched the video to give his opinion. “This is by far one of the best results I’ve seen that actually mimics a surgical result,” he says. “She’s using it to treat these festoons, which are very very difficult to treat surgically.” Basically, Peter Thomas Roth’s formula dramatically smoothes out lines until you wash it off. You can put makeup right on top of it once it dries.

TikToker @trinidad1967 isn’t the only one who loves it. Thousands have tried the line smoother, including @heatherappell0 who said it’s her “new favorite product” to smooth her “puffy under-eyes.” Then there’s @jennerejohnson, who loves the results and is searching for the right concealer to make it look the most natural.

You get the deal. Ready to try it? You might as well grab two for the price of one at QVC now.