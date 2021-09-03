TikTok’s Favorite Eye Cream Is Nowhere To Be Found, But These 5 Alternatives Are Just As Good

Scroll To See More Images

ICYMI (which, you’d have to be living under a rock without cell service to), there’s a new viral TikTok beauty find that’s breaking the internet. Peter Thomas Roth’s Instant Firmx under-eye tightening gel has always been an anti-aging staple, but last week when 54-year-old TikToker @trinidad1967 posted a video of the product in action, it blew up. In the clip, she applies the cream to her under-eyes and the bags below practically disappear in under 3 minutes. It’s seriously some skincare sorcery. So far, her video has garnered more than 23 million views and has, of course, caused every Person Online out there to buy the product.

Unfortunately, this means that the miracle gel is sold out practically everywhere — Ulta, Target, Sephora. Even on the PTR website itself, there’s a big bold disclaimer that states the brand is: “experiencing shipping delays” and “are working urgently to ship your order as quickly as possible.” Ugh. The power and peril of TikTok.

But don’t worry. If finding a tightening under-eye gel is your top priority, there are so many other fan favorites out there that work just as well, according to shoppers. Keep scrolling to nab yourself a spot on the waitlist for the OG or buy one of the Peter Thomas Roth Instant Firmx Eye dupes we’ve found for a, uh, more instant fix.

Amazon’s No. 1 best-selling eye treatment is no joke. It uses similar ingredients, like silicate, as the PTR favorite to reduce the appearance of crow’s feet, eye bags, and wrinkles within 10 minutes of application. Reviewers say it’s “magic in a bottle.” And, for what it’s worth, you can check out the site for jaw-dropping before-and-after photos that are just as impressive as the TikTok video.

Nearly 13,000 people have given this wallet-friendly eye cream a perfect rating thanks to its ability to do it all: reduce the appearance of fine lines, practically erase away under-eye bags, and brighten up any dark circles. After a couple uses, one fan wrote: “My puffy under eyes started to deflate; my upper-lids began to lift; and my fine lines are fading.”

Don’t ever knock drugstore products until you try them. Especially when they’re dermatologist-approved and have 8,000 perfect ratings like this hydrating cream. Neutrogena’s under-eye gel relies on the power of hyaluronic acid (the ingredient in so many serums that gives your skin hydration and bounce) to de-puff your skin and leave it looking “10-15 years younger,” according to one reviewer.

Garnier’s eye cream uses the power of retinol, caffeine, and rice peptides to quickly add some bounce back into your skin. Gently dab it on to feel its firming and hydrating powers in action.

Don’t let the affordable price fool you: This eye cream puts in some serious work. The retinol-rich product is a routine staple for anybody who struggles with crow’s feet or puffy under-eyes. One user who consistently applies the repairing treatment wrote: “I am 54, but everyone guesses I’m in my late 30’s to early 40’s.”