Peter Thomas Roth Just Dropped Under-Eye Patches With Its Viral Skin-Firming Technology

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Back in February 2020, Peter Thomas Roth’s Instant FirmX Eye Tightener went ultra-viral after a TikToker shared a dramatic before and after of her under-eye bags. Since then, the brand has expanded on its FirmX line of firming and smoothing products for the entire face and neck. The latest is the FIRMx Collagen Face & Eye Hydra-Gel Patches, collagen-infused patches you can apply under your eyes, on your forehead, nasolabial folds and lip lines.

Most under-eye patches are only for, well, under your eyes. We love that there are two shapes to target all those different areas. You can apply a few at once for a TikTok-friendly partial face mask or just focus on smoothing one area at a time. They’re packed with three forms of pure collagen (marine collagen, plant collagen and hydrolyzed collagen), as well as hydroxyproline, peptides, collagen amino acids and fatty acids, which help the collagen work better. All this together works to improve the look of fine lines, wrinkles and crow’s feet, firming the skin and improving elasticity.

With all its skin-firming ingredients, there needs to be moisture to plump and hydrate skin. Wrinkles are much more obvious when the skin is dry and dehydrated. That’s why these patches also contain hyaluronic acid and squalane.

I like to apply patches under my eyes while I’m doing my eye makeup, which preps my skin for foundation while also catching eyeshadow fallout. It’s a two-for-one. You barely need makeup primer thanks to the hydrating, skin-smoothing ingredients that absorb right into your skin.

Now, you’re not going to see your wrinkles disappear right away (you will feel the smoothing hydrating) but you’ll know you’re treating your skin for the future. If you want that dramatic before and after, incorporate Instant FIRMx Eye Temporary Eye Tightener ($38 at Peter Thomas Roth) into your routine after the patches and before you apply makeup. Then, you’ll get the on-the-spot tightening as well as the long-term skin benefits. Win-win.