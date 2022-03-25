Peter Thomas Roth’s Even Smoother Line Improved My Skin Texture Dramatically Without Irritation

Growing up, I got pretty lucky with my skin. I didn’t have any real breakouts as a teenager and had the privilege of using any skincare that came into my possession (usually my mom’s.) Something changed when I turned 30. It could be hormones or a new climate as I moved from humid New York to dry Los Angeles. My skin became dull and dry, textured in the wrong places and riddled with hormonal acne. I had to completely change my skincare routine. Peter Thomas Roth’s Even Smoother collection is what my skin has been craving. Allow me to explain.

I was forced to say goodbye to the heavy, pore-clogging creams and oily serums I was using and to start incorporating chemical exfoliation into my routine. It helped improve my skin texture and keep my breakouts at bay. But not all acids are created equal and many damaged my skin’s moisture barrier and caused even more issues. That’s why, when Peter Thomas Roth launched the new Even Smoother collection, I knew I had to try it. I’m already a fan of the brand’s hydrating Water Drench line so I had high hopes for the glycolic acid-infused products, starting with the hero Glycolic Retinol Resurfacing Serum.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Peter Thomas Roth is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

The brand recommends starting to use this serum slowly, about every other night until your skin builds a tolerance to the formula. It contains a 15 percent glycolic acid complex and 1.5 percent time-released retinol (to improve the look of texture, fine lines and wrinkles), niacinamide (to even skin tone), as well as hyaluronic acid and collagen to plump the skin and lock in moisture.

Because my skin is now on the sensitive side, I stuck to using Glycolic Retinol Resurfacing Serum every other night because I saw a difference and figured, why mess with a good thing? After using it for about a week, I noticed fewer hormonal pimples and an overall smoother texture. My makeup started looking better, too. Even better, I didn’t see any irritation or redness and definitely no peeling.

Once my skin got used to the serum, I added in the Even Smoother Glycolic Retinol Resurfacing Peel Pads. Following the directions, I started with just 1 to 2 times per week on the days I wasn’t using the serum. You can work up to using them every day but I believe the combination of both products is too harsh for most skin types.

The pads contain 20 percent glycolic acid complex and 1.5 percent time-released microencapsulated retinol, as well as allantoin and adenosine to help soothe the skin and hyaluronic acid to lock in hydration. It’s more like an at-home peel than typical serum.

My favorite time to use the Glycolic Retinol Resurfacing Peel Pads is when I feel a breakout coming and I know my skin needs extra exfoliation. This is usually around my period or when I’ve been wearing more makeup. They’re especially great for those moments when your skin just feels dull and lifeless or you’re dealing with post-acne hyperpigmentation. There are truly so many uses for glycolic acid and retinol.

I’m breaking out less and my skin looks overall clearer and brighter after adding both of these products to my routine. But I can’t use them alone. That’s where moisturizer comes in. My favorite hydrating product from Peter Thomas Roth is the Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer.

The lightweight moisturizer gives my skin the hydration it needs without clogging my pores. It’s for all skin types so even if you have especially oily skin, you’ll feel hydrated without excess grease. It will also help soothe any irritation from using retinol. Let’s just call these three the Dream Team.