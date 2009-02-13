Peri’s Look-Younger Hair Makeover

Beauty blogger Peri Basel just turned 50 and wrung in a new decade with an amazing makeover–that she planned in the Makeover Studio! Not only did she cut off a few inches from her hair, but she also took a few years off of her overall appearance “I always felt that long hair kept me younger looking, until I saw photos of myself during the summer. I looked like I was stuck in the 80’s!” says Peri. The final moment of truth came when a hairdresser friend just blurted out “your hair is TERRIBLE and the color is AWFUL!” So, Peri spent a week playing around in the Makeover Studio and fell in love with a shorter style. So much, that she took her picture to the salon and got the cut. “I did it and still have it. it always looks great,” says Peri. “I’m married, he loves it and all of our guy friends love it and so do the girls. I feel much younger!”

And here’s the final result!