9 Products to Keep You Fresh and Stress-Free During Your Period

Let’s talk about periods for a second. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a woman who actually enjoys her time of the month. It’s no wonder we collectively spend billions of dollars on pain relief products like ibuprofen and heating pads to deal with cramps. And although we certainly don’t object to either of those things (or, frankly, anything that helps you feel a little better), it’s also important to keep things healthy and fresh below the equator, too. You’ve probably heard the phrase “pH balance” used by gynecologists and other healthy experts, and for good reason.

PH refers to the balance of acidic and alkaline molecules in a specified area, and is measured on a scale 0-14. The lower the number, the more acidic it is. A healthy vagina generally tends to fall somewhere between 3 and 5, but that number can easily be affected by outside elements, like your diet or products that haven’t been formulated to work with your vagina’s natural temperature (like bar soap and scented cleansers).

So, when you’re menstruating, when many are blinded by painful cramps and chocolate cravings, we should be taking extra special care of our nether regions. But that doesn’t mean it should feel like work. Ahead, we’ve gathered 9 safe and affordable products (heating pads included) that will make your period a little easier and more comfortable.