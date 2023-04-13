7 Best Period Products at Target—From Sustainable Tampons to Leak-Proof Undies

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Period products are adapting with the times, people! Now you can find gender-inclusive, sustainable brands that let you reduce your waste each time you have your period. That’s because people who bleed are seriously super heroes, and we can experience our cycles while also doing some good for the planet. I’m new to the whole reusable period underwear thing, but let me tell you, I’m a believer.

The products that are out today like Saalt’s and Unders by Proof underwear are so good and soft to the touch, they manage to feel like regular underwear. I’ve rounded up the best period products that are at Target today, if you’re interested in giving any a try. Whether you want a reusable cup, underwear, or just period products to make the week a little easier, consider this your one-stop shop.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Target is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Period Panties

Unders by Proof Women’s Period Underwear Light Absorbency Leak Resistant Thong

Did you ever imagine a world in which a period-proof thong would be possible? I sure didn’t, but I’m glad to be living in 2023. Here are the deets: This thong is perfect for your lighter days when you’re not sure if you’re going to bleed, but you know it’s not going to be a heavy flow. This thong holds up to 1 TSP of liquid, or one light tampon’s worth. I love it for days when my period is light but I still gotta go look hot and live my life, ya know? I love this brand and the thong is seriously sooooo soft to the touch for maximum comfort. It’s available in sizes XS to XL and the brand offers other cuts/styles as well.

Saalt Leak Proof Period Underwear Regular Absorbency

Saalt’s menstrual discs, cups and cup washes have been available at Target for years, but as of April 6, 2023, you can shop Saalt’s ahhh-mazing period proof underwear line. I mean, have you ever seen a period undie that looks this cute? The line is available in sizes XS to XXL. I’ve tried this line and they are seriously comfortable and easy to machine wash. Plus the undies are FSA/HSA eligible.

Cora Period Bikini Style Powerfully Absorbent Underwear

These period panties are made from 95 percent cotton and 5 percent elastane (spandex), so they are super breathable with just the right amount of stretch. It wicks away moisture all day, so you won’t even remember you’re free bleeding on a casual walk to the coffee shop. They come in sizes XS to XXL and are HSA/FSA eligible.

Heating Pads

Rael Heating Patch for Menstrual Cramps with Extra Coverage

These heating pads don’t just heat up and….make you warm. They’re powered with rose, lemon, and jasmine oil for a natural soothing boost that will help tame inflammation. Plus, these heating pads are so thin and have so much coverage, you can comfortably wear them on the go under any of your clothes. Until my dream of government-funded period products is realized, this is your next best option in the meantime. BTW you can use your HSA and FSA dollars to purchase this, so definitely take advantage!

Sustainable Pads/Tampons

Its August Day Pads

August is the gender-neutral period brand that offers pads that are packaged in compostable wrappers and are made from biodegradable materials. They are free of fragrances, and made with 100 percent organic cotton that is grown pesticide-free. It’s for any body who experiences a period. The line also includes tampons and liners.

The Honey Pot Company Organic Cotton Regular Bio-Plastic Applicator Tampons

This Black-owned company uses bio-plastic applicators that are made from sugarcane and are actually biodegradable after you use them. No more plastic applicators living forever in a landfill! Plus the cotton itself that goes inside of you is made from organic cotton and is free from phthalates, propyl- & butyl-parabens, formaldehyde donors, musks, nonylphenol ethoxylates ethanolamines, glycol ethers, siloxanes and perfluorinated substances (PFAS). AKA, no yucky stuff is going into your body when you use these. Just make sure to change your tampon every six to eight hours!

Menstrual Cups

The DivaCup Model 2 Menstrual Cup

The DivaCup is made from 100% medical grade BPA silicone, for a safe product that won’t mess with your insides. You can wear the DivaCup for up to 12 hours, making it perfect for long days at work, traveling or anything you’re going through. It’s HSA/FSA eligible, reusable and hand-washable. This pack comes with two cups.