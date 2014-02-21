A Fragrance For Every Girl: Find Your Perfume Personality

Girls are complicated creatures. Every single one of us has different tastes, interests and personality, all of which are unique and special. The way a woman dresses, applies her makeup and wears her hair is a way for her to express who she is and what she likes. Many people forget, however, that a person’s scent can explain a lot, too.
Finding a fragrance that perfectly reflects every facet of our personality can be a very difficult and intimate thing to do, and finding one for your friend can be even harder. We put together a guide that explains a fragrance for every personality type, so whether you’re searching for your own signature scent or you’re looking for a gift for your best friend, you’ll know which is right.
She loves music, especially rock and roll, and has a boyfriend in the band. Her favorite piece of clothing is her worn-in leather jacket that she found in a vintage store, her hair is always perfectly tousled, and "dressing up" means adding a red lip to her makeup free face. She's forever effortless, forever fun, and forever cool.
Gucci Guilty Studs Pour Femme, $80, sephora.com
This is the friend whose wardrobe you envy. Her closet is filled with the latest and greatest clothes and accessories that she pairs together with ease. She posts her outfits of the day on Instagram, takes a mean selfie, and always manages to have fresh flowers in her apartment. She's modern, feminine, and sweet.
Chloe Roses De Chloe, $70, sephora.com
You rarely see this friend without her Nike sneakers. She loves to spend her days riding a stationary bike at SoulCycle and kicking butt at Barry's Bootcamp. Her diet is clean and organic, and so are her skincare products. She may or may not own waterproof mascara, but you wouldn't bet on it.
Fresh Fresh Life, $48, sephora.com
She loves attention, drama, and all things glamour. She's probably an actress or hopes to be one someday. Sometimes it's hard to keep up with her mood swings but it's all worth it when she's happy because her smile and spirit will light up any room.
Tom Ford Black Orchid, $110, sephora.com
This is the friend that has become your sister. She's honest, reliable, non-judgemental, and always manages to smack some sense into you when you need it most (with a smile, of course). She's your little black dress in your group of friends.
Elizabeth and James Nirvana White, $75, sephora.com
Your friend who thinks it's eternally summer. She's most comfortable hanging on the beach, frolicking in a meadow or saluting the sun on a yoga mat. She's free-spirited, always happy and a breath of fresh air.
Giorgio Armani Acqua di Gioia, $68, sephora.com
She wakes up at 6 a.m., runs fives miles, gets her morning chai tea and is in the office looking chic and polished by 9. Wake up and repeat. You feel lazy just listening to her schedule and are trying to find her on/off switch when she's not looking because you're convinced she is actually a robot.
Chanel Coco Mademoiselle, $120, nordstrom.com
Smart, funny, charming, she's the life of the party and has the perfect punchline prepared for any occasion. She's a little eccentric but you can't help but love her.
Jo Malone Peony and Blush Suede, $115, nordstrom.com