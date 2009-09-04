Perfume Debut: Sustain by A.P.C.

Perfume has got to be one of my favorite beauty products to shop for. The innovative, creative bottles that house the scents are just icing on the cake.

A.P.C. has debuted it’s first perfume called Sustain. With Ray Davies’ “Waterloo Sunset” in mind, it was created with the same thought process as A.P.C.’s highly coveted clothes and inspired by the sensual and organic experience of folk music. It is comprised of 12 different essential oils and the bottle was inspired by the reverberating first chord of Davies’ song. The scent will remind you of the inside of a sweet-smelling guitar case and for $265 you can make it your new signature.

[Refinery 29]