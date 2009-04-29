Perfectly Pretty Cream Shadows

I love the sheerness of a cream shadow. The watercolor effect of a moist sweep of creamy shadow always looks good on eyelids and the soft colorful shades represent youth eternal.

Spring is a great time for these formulas because it is not hot or humid yet so the shadow will stay in place. In the summer the severe heat can cause major creasing or running so now is the time to play with them.

The best way to apply a cream shadow is to lightly swipe it across the lid with your fingertip. I find using a brush delivers too much product and it can look a bit heavy. Lightly dab your ring finger into the cream then glide it over your lid avoiding the crease. By leaving the crease cream-free and using a neutral powder shadow instead you’ll never get those crease-y and greasy looking lids. You can dab a cream highlight under the brows and on the inner corners. If you are under 40 you can play with shimmering shades and even try the matte shades for smooth looking lids. I like to pair this simple look with black mascara and no eyeliner so you really see the softness of the color and not loads of makeup. Try shades of sage, lilac, blue and champagne for a pretty, soft, romantic look that works on every woman. Apply soft petal shades of blush and lip for a good balance. It is a perfect face for a brunch with the girls, a daytime date, a family gathering or a BBQ on the weekends. Go for softer pastels if you have light skin, true colors for medium skin and for darker skin try the bolder stronger shades of color. Some of my favorite cream eye shadow shades are: Nars Cream Shadow in Lido, Elf Duo Eyeshadow Cream in Blueberry, Benefit Creaseless Cream Shadow Liner in RSVP, Clinique Quick Eyes Cream Shadow in Sunlit Palm and Rimmel Underground Stir It Up Cream Shadow in As If. As an established makeup artist, many beauty brands send me samples of their latest products for consideration. I only write about the items that I truly love and I always abide by Daily Makeover’s Editorial Ethics Pledge in each of my Positively Beautiful posts.