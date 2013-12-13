Here’s What the Perfect Woman Looks Like, According to Both Women and Men

There’s plenty of chatter in the media about so-called “beautiful women.” Whether we’re obsessively watching some of the world’s most attractive ladies strut down the red carpet, or the fashion world’s obsessively thin models stomp down the runways, the whole world seems to be obsessed with physical beauty. And now, cosmetics brand Escentual has released images of what both men and women consider to be the perfect woman.

The company did a survey in which they asked participants to pick various features of different celebrities and put them together to create one perfect, composite face. Obviously, it’s interesting to note what disparate features men and women find beautiful, but what’s even more notable here are what features aren’t there. Take a peek:

Both of the resulting lady faces adhere to incredibly typical beauty standards: white, thin, pouty lips, narrow noses, and smoky eyes. Also noteworthy: both men and women, apparently, are obsessed with Mila Kunis’ eyes. The survey gives you something to think about, but more than anything, we’d prefer to think people want to stick with their own features, should they have the option.

Do you think these two composite women are beautiful, or even perfect? Sound off below!