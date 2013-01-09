Perfect Skin The Easy Way: 4 New BB Creams To Try Now

When it comes to makeup, we’re lazy (hey, at least we admit it) — and BB creams are definitely our favorite one-step product. Beauty companies can’t seem to get enough of the stuff either, because new BBs are launching all the time. Here are a few new (and awesome!) ones we’ve tried lately. Now we just need to see a wider shade range. Pretty please?

Urban Decay Naked Skin Beauty Balm Broad Spectrum SPF 20 ($34, sephora.com)

Shades: one shade

Think of this BB’s fresh, minty scent as your morning wake up call. Light-reflecting particles give skin a dewy finish, and though the product only comes in one shade (for now?) it blends in sheer. We love it as a primer or barely there makeup for good skin days.

MAC Prep + Prime Beauty Balm Compact SPF 30 ($30, maccosmetics.com)

Shades: Extra Light, Light, Light Plus

A BB cream in a compact? Genius! The solid texture means you get better, more buildable coverage than you would with liquid formulas. This balm gives skin a luminous finish by way of optical pearl pigments, but is less dewy than others we’ve tried — great if your skin’s on the oily side.

Revlon PhotoReady BB Cream Skin Perfector ($10.99, revlon.com)

Shades: Light, Light/Medium and Medium

The latest to hit the beauty aisle, Revlon’s version has everything you’ve come to expect from a classic BB cream: moisturizing benefits, a skin-smoothing texture, flaw-blurring coverage and SPF. Though some BB creams can skew orange-y, we loved the flattering, neutral tone of the Light shade, neither too warm nor too pink.

Kevyn Aucoin The Sensual Skin Tinted Balm ($48, barneys.com)

Shades: 3 light-to-medium shades

This balm gives skin an ultra-smooth, almost airbrushed finish that’s just gorgeous. Its skin-nourishing ingredients — peptide-rich rice extract and soothing licorice — are a bonus, as is its super sexy packaging.

Which BB creams have you tried and loved?

