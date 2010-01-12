The Perfect Romantic Hairstyle for Your Valentine’s Day Date

At some point in time between the premiere episode of Sex and The City and the present day, Valentine’s Day took a major hit. It feels as if the world violently turned on the cheesiest holiday. Now Valentine’s Day flowers at work are greeted with sideways glances and February 14 dinner reservations are surprisingly easy to come by.

Well, whatever. Even if no one else is excited for Valentine’s Day, and even if you don’t have a date — or if you don’t particularly like your date, you can still treat your hair to a little holiday pick-me-up! Hairstylist June Senkiew of Cutler Salon shares her tips on how to amplify a simple half ponytail for a feminine and romantic Valentine’s Day look!

Step 1 (above): Start with day-old hair. If your hair is a little oily, use some dry shampoo or baby powder on your scalp to minimize greasiness.

Step 2:



Pull aside small one-inch sections of hair from the front of the face on either side of the part. Taking a small section of hair from the front of the face around the temples, gently pull the hair back along the parietal ridge of the head.

Step 3:



Gently backcomb the section of hair for a little extra texture and drama for a proper “night out” look. If your hair is too clean, lightly spray hairspray onto the section of hair before backcombing.

For more suggestions on fun looks for your date night, click here!

Step 4:



You can adjust how tight you’d like to pull the hair back, but we prefer a more loose or undone look for a romantic feel. Secure the ponytail loosely with an elastic.

Step 5:



If you want a very feminine look, gently pull a few vertical sections of hair away from the back of the head. Wrap the section of hair around the barrel of the curling iron to create the biggest, most natural looking curls. If you want a more sultry, untamed look, take a few sections of hair (curled or not) and gently backcomb to create some raw texture.

Want a smoky eye to finish your look? Read on here…

Step 6:



Either braid or loosely curl the front sections of the hair from step 2. Loosely pull the braid or curl into the ponytail.

Step 7:



Although the look is really simple to do, a great way to make it look more done is to wrap the braid around the ponytail once and secure it on the underside of the half ponytail. Repeat on the other side, crossing the two pieces of hair for a really intricate looking half ponytail!

Click here for tips for applying false lashes to really top off your flirty Valentine’s Day look!

More News We Love:

Video Tutorial: How to Create the Perfect Cat Eye

Finding Love: The Best and Worst Cities in America

An Expert’s Tips for Taming Wild Curls