A Genius Tip for Getting a Perfect Red Lip

When makeup artists dole out makeup tips, we listen. So when Georgie Eisdell revealed his secret for getting a perfect red lip on actress Alice Eve during a VIOLET GREY shoot, we were all ears.

”My trick to create a perfect red lip is to apply foundation to the lip first,” says Eisdell. “Then apply the lipstick with a brush so the outline is super sharp.”

We’ve heard in the past to clean up lipstick mistakes with foundation, so it makes sense to apply the foundation before you even get started on your red lipstick. Besides, after seeing the flawless look he created, we would try just about any makeup tip he suggested.

