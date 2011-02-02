Perfect Orange Lips: Get The Look

Tangerine lips have been a huge trend throughout the winter months, and we’re sure to see them take off now that we’re all catching spring fever. If bold colors scare you (don’t lie, they scare most of us) Taryn Potenza of Pamela Taylor Makeup Academy shows us below how to do the citrus lip just right. Read on for her tips!

Step 1:

Before you apply a bold lip color, you should always exfoliate your lips with a sugar and olive oil scrub. Then, apply a moisturizing lip balm like Makeup Forever Moisturizing Lip Balm to lips.

Step 2:

Apply a liner to line lips, following the outer shape of the lip. Start at the cupid’s bow and come up from the corner to connect. Choose a shade that is similar to the shade of your natural lip color.

Step 3:

Apply the shade of your choice with a lip brush for a bolder application. Taryn chose a yellow-tangerine shade.

Photos Courtesy of Joey D’Arco for Beauty High