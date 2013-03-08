How to Get the Perfect Music Festival Beauty Look Straight From the Runway

Here at Beauty High we are constantly tackling the most current trends from the runway and bringing them straight to you. From all of the runway shows we’ve been watching lately, we can’t help but get our eyes off of the cute hair accessories with texturized, beach-like waves. The style fits in perfectly for music festival season (which is getting into full swing as SXSW kicks off this weekend).
With products such as a great sea salt spray, dry shampoo and of course waterproof mascara and makeup primer, you’ll be able to jump from concert to party without batting a lash. And of course, don’t forget to let us know how gorgeous your texturized waves came out in the comments below!
Image via Imaxtree
Follow these tips to get that perfect music festival look just in time for SXSW.
These turban-like headbands are available almost anywhere and are an easy and cute touch to anyone's look. They come in a million different patterns and styles which are perfect for a spring look this coming season!
(Headband, $3.85, forever21.com)
You want your hair to have a ton of volume for this look so a volumizing shampoo and conditioner is a must! These babies will give you that big hair without the frizziness.
(Moroccan Oil Volume Shampoo and Conditioner, $25, Moroccanoil.com)
The last step to receive sexy and touchable waves is a sea salt spray. This one from Original & Mineral won't dry out your hair and is like a dunk in ocean water without the beach. This spray is the bomb, no – but really it's called surf bomb and it gives you the style you want, minus all the sand dumped into your shower.
(Original & Mineral Surf Bomb spray, $21.95, originalmineral.com)
When it comes to makeup, you want something that'll give your face a little glow. With this primer, you don't have to worry about foundation sliding halfway down your face while out in the sunshine! Laura Mercier's Radiant Foundation Primer will do just the trick, illuminating your skin without an oily look.
(Laura Mercier Radiant Foundation Primer, $32 sephora.com)
Mascara running down your face is never a good look. Opt for a waterproof mascara that will give you the volume you want without a hassle.
(L'Oreal Voluminous Power Volume 24 hr Mascara, $7.95 drugstore.com)
To get a lift at the roots spritz them with a dry shampoo. This will take away any oiliness in the hair and give your roots a happy volumized look.
(Oscar Blandi Volumizing Dry Shampoo, $25, ulta.com)
Last but not least, you want look tan without being a streaky mess. This St. Tropez lotion can be applied super quickly and gives your skin a boost of color.
(St. Tropez Self Tan Booster, $30 sephora.com)
To give your cheeks a subtle pop of color, flush them with a peachy glow. Make sure the product is made to last through the day and night, like the Tarte Amazonian Clay Blushes.
(Tarte Amazonian Clay Blush, $26 sephora.com)
For a bit of shimmer on your lips, go for a pale pink with lots of shine. Make sure to get a non-sticky formula to keep yourself hair flip ready.
(YSL Golden Gloss Shimmering Lip Gloss, $30 sephora.com)