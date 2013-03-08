How to Get the Perfect Music Festival Beauty Look Straight From the Runway

Here at Beauty High we are constantly tackling the most current trends from the runway and bringing them straight to you. From all of the runway shows we’ve been watching lately, we can’t help but get our eyes off of the cute hair accessories with texturized, beach-like waves. The style fits in perfectly for music festival season (which is getting into full swing as SXSW kicks off this weekend).

With products such as a great sea salt spray, dry shampoo and of course waterproof mascara and makeup primer, you’ll be able to jump from concert to party without batting a lash. And of course, don’t forget to let us know how gorgeous your texturized waves came out in the comments below!

Image via Imaxtree