Perfect First-Step Cleansers For Your Double Cleansing Routine

Double cleansing may sound a bit OCD to most people but if you really want to clean your face, it’s a crucial step to removing makeup first so your actual cleanser can get as close to your skin as possible to clean it. Most facial cleansers don’t fully remove things like waterproof eye makeup or long-wear foundation in one wash. The way double cleansing works is that you use an oil-based cleanser as your first round, massaging it on your dry face to break up difficult to remove makeup. After your makeup is loosened, you add a bit of warm water and continue massaging to emulsify the oil cleanser and really get all the dirt and oil lifted and able to rinse away. If you’re not keen on rubbing straight oil on your face–which you totally can by the way (argan, jojoba, sweet almond oil are all good options), try some of these oil-based cleansers perfect for step one of your double cleanse.

This sorbet-like cleanser smells like candy but is no joke–as soon as you sweep it on your dry face it gets to work liquifying your mascara and foundation. It rinses off quickly, prepping your skin for the final cleanse. (Banila Co Clean It Zero, $21 at Sokoglam)

Breaking up (makeup) is hard to do, but the unique perk of this cleansing oil is it has a cooling effect on your skin as it clears it of all impurities. (Boscia Makeup-Breakup Cool Cleansing Oil, $28 at Sephora)

Definitely a luxury buy, Eve Lom’s cleanser comes with a muslin cloth that you soak in hot water, wring out, and place over your face to steam and remove the emulsified cleanser for a spa-like experience. Much like the oil cleanse method, this is quite a few grades up, as Egyptian chamomile oil softens and soothes, clove oil, eucalyptus oil, hops oil and cocoa butter all decongest, clear and condition your skin. (Eve Lom Cleanser, $50 for 1.6oz at Nordstrom)

Nude Skincare’s Omega cleansing “Jelly” takes the mess out of the oil, giving it a more solid state for handling (no oily goop dripping all over the place). After rubbing on your face, add a bit of warm water and it emulsifies into a milk that washes away all the dirt and makeup on your face. (Nude Skincare Omega Cleansing Jelly, $38 at Sephora)

Shu Uemura is kind of the OG as far as (luxurious) cleansing oils go. With several options available, the High Performance Balancing Cleansing Oil is one of their latests. This one is like the classic cleansing oil with improved makeup-removing capabilities. With camellia oil and ginger root extract, this oil cleanser is excellent for sensitive skin– including those with acne. (Shu Uemura High Performance Balancing Cleansing Oil, $31 for 150ml at ShuUemura-usa.com)

