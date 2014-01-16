Beauty and The Real Girl: The Perfect Concealer

Going backstage and learning tips and tricks from the professionals may be an adventure, but sometimes, the best tricks come from real girls. In “Beauty and the Real Girl,” we learn the best beauty tips, tricks and secrets from girls just like us.

Perfect skin is never out of style, unfortunately we weren’t all born blemish free. But what if we told you that it was possible for you to create the illusion of a flawless face with a few squirts of this miracle concealer, would you believe us? More than once we’ve wondered how possible it is to create a great canvas without a lot of fuss, well we found our answer from none other than a real girl.

Ashley Okwuosa, an intern at Beauty High, swears by MAC Cosmetics Pro Longwear Concealer. The creamy concealer goes on perfectly, providing medium to full coverage while still looking as natural as possible.

“When I use this, I don’t bother using anything else after. I have long-lasting coverage and and most importantly I look like I hardly have any makeup on,” raved Ashley.

Ashley suggests moisturizing and priming your skin before application, and setting with a translucent powder after. So if ever you’re looking for a low maintenance product that will make you look like you woke up flawless, look no further.

Where to Buy: MAC Pro Longwear Concealer, $19, Maccosmetics.com