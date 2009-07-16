Perfect Cat Eyes Pop

As noted by Style.com Chanel Couture Collection’s beauty standout was definitely the liquid lined cat-eye drawn out to the max, which created a look filled with intrigue, playfulness, and a bit of rocker-chic.

To recreate this amped up Cleopatra style, it’s not necessary to be a makeup artist, especially if the idea of coloring outside the lines rings a bell. It’s no easy task to create the perfect cat-eye lines– one eye can turn out looking too thick, while the other can result in a very undesirable wave. Bottom line, it’s imperative that both eyes are symmetrical.

Put away the eye make up remover — the Pop Beauty Cat Eyes Liner already has the angle and correct width for the desired application effect. This means no sharpening a pencil, or using a mistake-prone brush of any kind.

For the beautiful Chanel copycat, go for the Black Onyx shade, the dark purple Black Dahlia will make green, hazel and brown eyes sparkle, and the olive green Black Olive shade fits the latest fall color trends.

Pop Beauty Cat-Eye Liner, $16, at popbeauty.co.uk