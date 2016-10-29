10 Insanely Perfect Cat-Eye Photos in Honor of National Cat Day

Happy National Cat Day! Yeah, we don’t know—apparently that’s a thing, and apparently we need to celebrate it, because the internet says so. If you have a cat, give it a hug, or whatever people do with cats (pet? Scratch? Shake?).

Right now, your newsfeed is probably saturated with pictures of friends with their cats, and every article you read has some tie-in with cats. But since we’re the STYLECASTER beauty team, and we’re allergic to cats, we’re going to give you one thing better: A bunch of mesmerizing, holy-wow amazing cat-eye pictures to inspire your next makeup look.

Yes, that’s our contribution to this holiday, and we think it’s a pretty damn good one. So scroll down to get inspired by matte-black liners, shimmery wings, and smoky cat-eye combos, then test them out on yourself, right meow.