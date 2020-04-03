The Best Peptide Eye Cream to Fake 8 Hours of Sleep

Some people can’t live without their eye cream (me) and others feel like it’s not any more helpful than putting face cream on your eyes. Well, these peptide eye creams might just change their minds. With powerful depuffing ingredients, these babies can reduce the appearance of fine lines, smooth out texture and, perhaps most importantly, hydrate the delicate area around the eyes. While you can use face cream up towards your eyes, formulas made specifically for the area are less likely to cause burning or any skin irritation.

Eye creams with peptides help plump that sensitive skin around the eyes. Peptides work by telling the skin to produce more collagen. Since we lose collagen when we age, they basically tell your skin that you’re younger than you are. Chemically, peptides are strings of amino acids that are often called the “building blocks” of your skin. They work hard to smooth fine lines and wrinkles, and they can also protect against environmental damage from free radicals.

There’s also something satisfying about applying eye cream at night. Throughout the day, we’re not the nicest to our eyes. We apply makeup, put on lashes, rub the makeup off, put in contacts, etc. All of this wears down the skin around the eyes, drying it out and making us look tired. A little cooling eye cream before bed calms down the skin and can be a nice moment of self-care.

Shop some of our favorite peptide-infused eye creams, below.

Biossance Squalane + Peptide Eye Gel

With plant-derived squalane and hyaluronic acid, peptide-rich eye gel works to hydrate as it depuffs.

Dr. Brandt Skincare Do Not Age with Dr. Brandt Triple Peptide Eye Cream

This hydrating eye cream uses peptides, ceramides, shea butter and caffeine to reduce puffiness and the appearance of fine lines.

Elemis Peptide4 Eye Recovery Cream

With a cooling sensation, this peptide eye cream uses hawkweed and daisy extract to reduce the appearance of dark shadows and wrinkles.

Derma E Advanced Peptides & Collagen Eye Cream

This vegan and cruelty-free formula contains anti-aging peptides, green tea and vitamins A, C and E to help reduce the look of fine lines while it plumps skin.

Boscia Peptide Trio Eye Cream

Peptides, organic almond oil and avocado oil hydrate skin and boost brightness.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.