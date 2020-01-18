Move Over Retinol—This Multitasking Ingredient Will Be Everywhere By Year’s End

Scroll To See More Images

Rightfully so, the retinol hype went into overdrive last year. It’s a game-changer and for a lot of people, necessary to their skincare routine. While I doubt its popularity will ever die down, there is another ingredient already making the same type of noise in 2020. Peptide beauty products certainly aren’t some novel invention, but we’ve reached an entirely new level of visibility and for good reason: peptides are really good for your skin.

Like a lot of the other popular ingredients found in beauty products, your body actually produces peptides. They’re small strings of amino acids that help build a plethora of proteins needed for healthy skin, including collagen and elastin. In essence, they tell your body, “hey, make more of this.” Though there are different types of peptides, generally speaking, they’re safe for all skin types and don’t clash with other ingredients. That being said, it’s easy to see why brands create synthetic versions to help boost the natural process.

The benefits are also wide-ranging. When used consistently in conjunction with a healthy diet and plenty of sleep (easier said than done, I know), peptide beauty products should smooth-out bumpy texture, increase your skin’s capacity for retaining moisture and strengthen those amino acids hard at work under the surface. A glowy, supple complexion doesn’t hurt either. If you’re curious and want to give it a whirl, here are some options, for every type of budget, to start with.

Primer enriched with peptides? Actually groundbreaking. Use this under your makeup or wear alone to keep your complexion even and supple.

A peptide-rich eye cream that promises to nix deep-set lines.

Tilbury’s best-selling “Magic” moisturizer is made with an exclusive peptide complex for plumping and smoothing the facial skin.

Yes, even Millie Bobby Brown knows the power of peptides, as her brand’s cooling eye cream is chock full of stuff, in addition to Snow Mushroom extract and B12.

This Canadian brand’s creamy serum is infused with peptides to help improve uneven skin tone.

This three-in-one makeup remover, cleanser and serum is enriched with peptides to help keep your skin firm and supple whether it’s makeup-free or not.

One of the newer additions to Sephora’s skincare range is a rich cream specifically for firming and lifting skin.

This multitasking serum includes an exclusive peptide complex as well as a slew of brightening ingredients for a healthier-looking glow.

Sephora shoppers are loving this clean beauty brand’s antioxidant formula, complete with a trademarked dual-peptide for improving elasticity.

The Ordinary fans love bragging about the positive effects of this powerful multitasking serum for a more youthful glow.

In addition to peptides, this K-beauty serum is infused with 12 different types of vitamins for some next-level skincare benefits.

