StyleCaster
Share

Move Over Retinol—This Multitasking Ingredient Will Be Everywhere By Year’s End

What's hot
StyleCaster

Move Over Retinol—This Multitasking Ingredient Will Be Everywhere By Year’s End

by
Move Over Retinol—This Multitasking Ingredient Will Be Everywhere By Year’s End
Photo: Cierra Miller/STYLECASTER.

Scroll To See More Images

Rightfully so, the retinol hype went into overdrive last year. It’s a game-changer and for a lot of people, necessary to their skincare routine. While I doubt its popularity will ever die down, there is another ingredient already making the same type of noise in 2020. Peptide beauty products certainly aren’t some novel invention, but we’ve reached an entirely new level of visibility and for good reason: peptides are really good for your skin.

Like a lot of the other popular ingredients found in beauty products, your body actually produces peptides. They’re small strings of amino acids that help build a plethora of proteins needed for healthy skin, including collagen and elastin. In essence, they tell your body, “hey, make more of this.” Though there are different types of peptides, generally speaking, they’re safe for all skin types and don’t clash with other ingredients. That being said, it’s easy to see why brands create synthetic versions to help boost the natural process.

The benefits are also wide-ranging. When used consistently in conjunction with a healthy diet and plenty of sleep (easier said than done, I know), peptide beauty products should smooth-out bumpy texture, increase your skin’s capacity for retaining moisture and strengthen those amino acids hard at work under the surface. A glowy, supple complexion doesn’t hurt either. If you’re curious and want to give it a whirl, here are some options, for every type of budget, to start with.

 

peptide beauty products neutrogena Move Over Retinol—This Multitasking Ingredient Will Be Everywhere By Years End

Neutrogena.

Primer enriched with peptides? Actually groundbreaking. Use this under your makeup or wear alone to keep your complexion even and supple.

Neutrogena Radiant Primer + Serum… $14.99
buy it

 

peptide beauty products boscia Move Over Retinol—This Multitasking Ingredient Will Be Everywhere By Years End

boscia.

A peptide-rich eye cream that promises to nix deep-set lines.

boscia Peptide Trio Eye Cream $40
buy it
peptide beauty products charlotte tilbury Move Over Retinol—This Multitasking Ingredient Will Be Everywhere By Years End

Charlotte Tilbury.

Tilbury’s best-selling “Magic” moisturizer is made with an exclusive peptide complex for plumping and smoothing the facial skin.

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream: Lunar… $100
buy it
peptide beauty products florence by mills Move Over Retinol—This Multitasking Ingredient Will Be Everywhere By Years End

florence by mills.

Yes, even Millie Bobby Brown knows the power of peptides, as her brand’s cooling eye cream is chock full of stuff, in addition to Snow Mushroom extract and B12.

florence by mills Look Alive Eye Balm $16
buy it
peptide beauty products indeed labs Move Over Retinol—This Multitasking Ingredient Will Be Everywhere By Years End

Indeed Labs.

This Canadian brand’s creamy serum is infused with peptides to help improve uneven skin tone.

Indeed Labs Pepta-Bright $28.44
buy it
peptide beauty products it cosmetics Move Over Retinol—This Multitasking Ingredient Will Be Everywhere By Years End

IT Cosmetics.

This three-in-one makeup remover, cleanser and serum is enriched with peptides to help keep your skin firm and supple whether it’s makeup-free or not.

IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Makeup Cleansing… $38
buy it
peptide beauty products sephora Move Over Retinol—This Multitasking Ingredient Will Be Everywhere By Years End

Sephora.

One of the newer additions to Sephora’s skincare range is a rich cream specifically for firming and lifting skin.

SEPHORA COLLECTION Firming Day Cream… $17
buy it
peptide beauty products strivectin Move Over Retinol—This Multitasking Ingredient Will Be Everywhere By Years End

StriVectin.

This multitasking serum includes an exclusive peptide complex as well as a slew of brightening ingredients for a healthier-looking glow.

StriVectin Peptight Tightening… $99
buy it
peptide beauty products the inkey list Move Over Retinol—This Multitasking Ingredient Will Be Everywhere By Years End

The Inkey List.

Sephora shoppers are loving this clean beauty brand’s antioxidant formula, complete with a trademarked dual-peptide for improving elasticity.

The Inkey List Q10 Antioxidant Serum $6.99
buy it
peptide beauty products the ordinary Move Over Retinol—This Multitasking Ingredient Will Be Everywhere By Years End

The Ordinary.

The Ordinary fans love bragging about the positive effects of this powerful multitasking serum for a more youthful glow.

The Ordinary ''Buffet'' + Copper… $28.90
buy it
peptide beauty products tonymoly Move Over Retinol—This Multitasking Ingredient Will Be Everywhere By Years End

TONYMOLY.

In addition to peptides, this K-beauty serum is infused with 12 different types of vitamins for some next-level skincare benefits.

TONYMOLY Vital Vita 12 Firming Ampoule $20
buy it

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale. 

Tags:
share