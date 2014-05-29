Secret Beauty Ingredient: Peppermint

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.

Plenty of us take in peppermint on a daily basis (or at least the gum chewers of the world do), but there’s plenty that the minty ingredient can do for you besides freshen up your breath. In oil form, peppermint is a fantastic moisturizer, plus it can normalize your body’s natural oil production on your skin and scalp. When it comes to the skin, peppermint helps to increase blood flow, working to brighten and even out skin tone.

It should come as no shock that peppermint works as an amazing ingredient in beauty products. Above, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite mint-infused items so you can start seeing the benefits!

