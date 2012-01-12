People’s Choice Awards: It Can Only Go Up From Here, Right?

And so it has begun. Award season is in full swing, kicking off with last night’s People’s Choice Awards. There were some good looks, some bad, but most of them left us completely indifferent, and well… kind of bored.
We’ve rounded up the most notable looks from last night’s award show. From dull hair to smeared lipstick, here is what we have to say about the People’s Choice Awards’ red carpet.
We didn't see it coming, but the cast of Pretty Little Liars was probably our favorite group of celebs on the red carpet last night. Shay Mitchell looks stunning with her orange lip that goes perfectly with her skin tone and silky straight hair.
Why, Demi Lovato, why?! We think you're adorable, but your overall look needs a serious boost.
We cringed when we saw her too-long eyelashes and cakey foundation and perfectly penciled eyebrows. Our advice? Less is more, love.
Miley Cyrus, you took our breath away.
We're seriously happy to see this Disney star back in the swing of things. Her golden locks and bronze skin look great and that peachy pout compliments the overall look perfectly.
Emma Stone would have to try a lot harder to be anything but beautiful in our book, but her red carpet look left us feeling mighty underwhelmed. The makeup look was fine, but is it just us or does her hair look somewhat greasy?
Jennifer Morrison was just another actress on the red carpet that fell victim to horrible fake eyelashes. Between that and her award top bun, this overall look got a big thumbs down from us.
We love Kaley Cuoco's makeup, but as for her hair, we haven't seen a look like that since our mom rocked it in 1994.
Lucy Hale pulled through by creating a perfectly coherent look from hair to makeup. We are particularly found of her black rimmed eyeliner and glossy lip.
I mean, Nina Dobrev is always going to be the most stunning girl on the red carpet. But for one of the night's big winners we would have liked to see her slightly more glamorous. A bold lip could have gone a long way.
Chloe Moretz looked like the sweetheart that she is with this adorable twisted updo.
Oh Kelly Osbourne, we thought you were supposed to be the fashionable one? Between the grey hair, unlined red lip, too light foundation and unflattering orange eyeshadow we really don't know what to critique first.
Surprisingly we thought Vanessa Hudgens' smokey cat-eye worked well with her red carpet look. Easily overdone, this look was flattering without being over-the-top. Let's hear it for the former Disney stars!
I mean, it's hard for Ashley Greene to look bad in that dress, but thankfully her beauty look was one of our favorites from the night.
Makeup by artist Vanessa Scali, she went with bold brows, a sexy wash of bronze on the eye and subtly stained red lips. But how did she get that lip? "Using my fingers, I applied Lipclick Full Color Lipstick in Cha Cha to the center of the lips gently pressing the color in and blending outward toward the edge. This gives the lips a pop a color but keeps the line soft and easy," Scali explained.