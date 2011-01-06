People’s Choice Awards Covergirl After Party: Beauty Breakdown

Most of us would be hard-pressed to find the link between Ellen Degeneres, Taylor Swift, Queen Latifah, Dania Ramirez and Drew Barrymore. However, at Covergirl’s 50th Anniversary party last night, individuality was key! The beauty brand held its red carpet bash in Los Angeles after the People’s Choice Awards, celebrating the exceptional Covergirl in every woman. Each of the five Covergirls dazzled, each putting her own twist on the classic, fresh-faced beauty look in honor of the iconic brand turning the big 5-0. And surprise surprise, the ladies were all dolled up in none other than Covergirl products!

Feeling inspired? Visit the Covergirl Facebook page to see a full list of what was used to achieve each look. While you’re there, let Covergirl know what makes YOU a Covergirl and you could win some fabulous prizes!