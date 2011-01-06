People’s Choice Awards Covergirl After Party: Beauty Breakdown

Most of us would be hard-pressed to find the link between Ellen Degeneres, Taylor Swift, Queen Latifah, Dania Ramirez and Drew Barrymore. However, at Covergirl’s 50th Anniversary party last night, individuality was key! The beauty brand held its red carpet bash in Los Angeles after the People’s Choice Awards, celebrating the exceptional Covergirl in every woman. Each of the five Covergirls dazzled, each putting her own twist on the classic, fresh-faced beauty look in honor of the iconic brand turning the big 5-0. And surprise surprise, the ladies were all dolled up in none other than Covergirl products!
Feeling inspired? Visit the Covergirl Facebook page to see a full list of what was used to achieve each look. While you’re there, let Covergirl know what makes YOU a Covergirl and you could win some fabulous prizes!
Ellen Degeneres was the epitome of timeless elegance, using a smoky eye to glamorize her striking baby blues.
Celebrity Makeup Artist: Heather Currie
Liquiline Blast Eyeliner in Brown Blaze, $8.79, drugstore.com; SmokyShadowBlast in Silver Sky, $8.49, drugstore.com
Taylor Swift, who is known for her romantic girlishness, departed from her standard ruby red lip, opting for a vibrant pop of orangey-red instead.
Celebrity Makeup Artist: Lorrie Turk
Lip Perfection Lipliner in Passion, $6.99, drugstore.com; Lip Perfection Lipstick in Flame, $6.99, drugstore.com
As one of the hosts of the awards show earlier that night, Queen Latifah donned a variety of different outfits and needed a makeup look that would complement them all. She rocked a seductive smoky eye, offset by soft, sheer colors for her lips and face.
Celebrity Makeup Artist: D'Andre Michael
SmokyShadowBlast in Onyx Smoke, $8.49, drugstore.com; ShineBlast Lipgloss in Dazzle, $8.49, drugstore.com
Dania Ramirez channeled classic glamour with her Audrey Hepburn-esque LBD, paired perfectly with chic, metallic lids and a siren-red pout.
Celebrity Makeup Artist: Matthew VanLeeuwen
SmokyShadowBlast in Citrus Flair and Bronze Fire, $8.49, drugstore.com; Lip Perfection Lipstick in Hot, $6.99, drugstore.com
Drew Barrymore looked ready for the French Riviera in her tangerine gown. Reflecting the sexy, notice-me color of Miss Barrymore's dress, her beauty look was sunny and dewy with warm cheeks and sizzling pink lips.
Celebrity Makeup Artist: Debra Ferullo
Simply Ageless Sculpting Blush in Lush Berry, $10.49, drugstore.com
NatureLuxe Gloss Balm in Anemone, $5.99, drugstore.com