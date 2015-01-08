Steal the Best Beauty Looks From Last Night’s People’s Choice Awards

Last night at Nokia Theatre in LA, the People’s Choice Awards took place. Of course, winners were announced and beautiful dresses were shown off but obviously our favorite part was the beauty from the show.

Stars such as Chloe Moretz and Sarah Hyland stole the night with their incredible looks complete with ideal hairstyles and inspirational makeup. There was truly a hair and makeup look that just about everyone would love from last night’s show from natural eyes and loose waves to bold lips and untamed brows.

By clicking through the slideshow, you can check out some of our top beauty looks from last night’s People’s Choice Awards and get tips on how you can achieve them! Click through and get inspired!