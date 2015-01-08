Steal the Best Beauty Looks From Last Night’s People’s Choice Awards

Last night at Nokia Theatre in LA, the People’s Choice Awards took place. Of course, winners were announced and beautiful dresses were shown off but obviously our favorite part was the beauty from the show.
Stars such as Chloe Moretz and Sarah Hyland stole the night with their incredible looks complete with ideal hairstyles and inspirational makeup. There was truly a hair and makeup look that just about everyone would love from last night’s show from natural eyes and loose waves to bold lips and untamed brows.
By clicking through the slideshow, you can check out some of our top beauty looks from last night’s People’s Choice Awards and get tips on how you can achieve them! Click through and get inspired!
Talk about perfect brows! We love this super natural look that Greer Grammar rocked last night. To get this look, start by leaving your eyebrows loose and untamed. Line both the top and bottom of your eyes and pile on the mascara. A little flush on the cheeks and a nice, peachy lip color and you're set!
Photo:
Wenn
The "Two Broke Girls" star, Beth Behrs, let her lips take center stage at the PCAs last night. We're obsessed with her perfect red-orange lip. If you have blue eyes, this is an ideal lip color for you since it seriously make your big blues POP!
Photo:
Wenn
This bronzed goddess, Rita Volk, paired a beautiful berry lip—that was totally perfect for her skin tone—with a little contouring and a neutral eye look. We love that the "Faking It" actress paired her bright lip with a neutral eye as not to go overboard with her beauty look from the night.
Photo:
Wenn
As always, Sarah Hyland killed it last night! The "Modern Family" actress made sure that her eyes were the main focus of her beauty look. By putting a bright color—in this case a sparkly, silvery-white color—in the inner corner of her eyes, it makes her eyes appear larger, more open and brighter (and who doesn't love that!?).
Photo:
Wenn
This beauty, Katherine McPhee, paired a super neutral eye with a very modern, deep maroon lipstick. Of course, her hair pulled the look together making her lips the main attraction of this beauty look. Just by pulling your hair back into a tight, slicked back bun and swiping on a bit of a deep red lipstick, you can easily achieve this "Scorpion" star's look.
Photo:
Wenn
We have to say loose curls and a little color on her lips did this Disney star good! Paired with a sexy two-piece suit, Bella Thorne rocked a super natural eye and a shiny pink lip. To get this look, give your hair a quick run-through with your curling iron towards the lower-ends of your hair, then make sure to tousle it out to create loose waves. Pop a little lipstick on then follow up with a gloss!
Photo:
Frazer Harrison/Getty
Chloe Moretz rocked a little smokey eye last night at the People's Choice Awards and we're in love! She darkened up her look by adding some depth to her eyes and a little liner and smoke under eyes. To keep her eyes as the main focus of this look, the "If I Stay" star paired her smokey eye with a neutral lip color and a bit of gloss to top off the look.
Photo:
David Livingston/Getty
While many stars steered towards a neutral look, we love that Ariel Winter took a risk with some color—and it totally paid off! Paired with a neutral lip color, the "Modern Family" star packed a beautiful, deep blue color onto her lid. In her outer V, she blended a bit of a darker blue shade to add some depth. Topped off with lots of mascara and a bit of liner, this actress stole the night.
Photo:
Frazer Harrison/Getty