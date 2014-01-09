People’s Choice Awards: The Beauty Looks From the Red Carpet That You Can’t Miss

People’s Choice Awards rings in awards season each year bringing us the “people’s choice” for the best in movies, music and television – and of course bringing us what we’ve been craving for so long – our favorite celebrities pulling out all of the stops in terms of makeup and hair. Last night was on different, as we saw lovely ladies such as Nina Dobrev and Adelaide Kane (as well as a few heavy hitters like Sandra Bullock, Drew Barrymore and Jessica Alba) turn it out on the red carpet.
The show itself was hosted by “Two Broke Girls” stars Beth Behrs and Kat Dennings – and while it dragged a bit, it definitely got us excited for whats to come (Globes anyone!?). So, with no further ado, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite looks from the night above – let us know who you thought hit it out of the park in the comments below!
Lucy Hale arrived on the red carpet with a loose updo and a smokey eye, similar to the makeup she wore in the debut of her first music video, "You Sound Good to Me," released this week.
Photo:
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Before changing her dress and hair for the actual show, Beth Behrs pinned back her bangs to focus on bold brows and a light pink lip on the red carpet.
Photo:
Lester Cohen/WireImage
With simple, straight hair and a chic metallic eye, Jessica Alba looked effortlessly beautiful.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Nina Dobrev's smokey eye was accompanied by a "knot hawk," which is what her hairstylist Riawna Capri named the style.
Photo:
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Allison Williams can do no wrong, and her ponytail with a side-swept swoop of hair was just edgy enough to keep us on our toes.
Photo:
Frazer Harrison
Jennifer Hudson's bright pink lips stand out, especially against her high neck, long sleeve, floor length white gown.
Photo:
Frazer Harrison
Newlywed and People's Choice winner Kaley Cuoco kept her look simple with undone waves and gorgeous eye makeup.
Photo:
Frazer Harrison
Maybe it's that she's hanging out with a blonde Kim Kardashian lately, but Naya Rivera's gone lighter and we love the warm toned look on her.
Photo:
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Subtle enough that it practically blends in with her hair, Kat Dennings' headband is just enough of an accessory to pull her entire look together. Plus, that wine lip is everything.
Photo:
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Well, we'll be stealing Adelaide Kane's delicate, feminine makeup for our next date night!
Photo:
Steve Granitz/WireImage