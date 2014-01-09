People’s Choice Awards: The Beauty Looks From the Red Carpet That You Can’t Miss

People’s Choice Awards rings in awards season each year bringing us the “people’s choice” for the best in movies, music and television – and of course bringing us what we’ve been craving for so long – our favorite celebrities pulling out all of the stops in terms of makeup and hair. Last night was on different, as we saw lovely ladies such as Nina Dobrev and Adelaide Kane (as well as a few heavy hitters like Sandra Bullock, Drew Barrymore and Jessica Alba) turn it out on the red carpet.

The show itself was hosted by “Two Broke Girls” stars Beth Behrs and Kat Dennings – and while it dragged a bit, it definitely got us excited for whats to come (Globes anyone!?). So, with no further ado, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite looks from the night above – let us know who you thought hit it out of the park in the comments below!

