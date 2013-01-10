People’s Choice Awards 2013: See the Best and Worst Beauty Looks

To kick off awards season, the People’s Choice Awards brought us a slew of gorgeous hair and beauty looks – as well as allowing the people’s voice to be heard and awarding the stars based on their fans votes. According to the fans, “Hunger Games” is extremely beloved, bringing home five awards from the night, as well as Katy Perry, who brought home three. But in our eyes, it always comes down to the beauty – and we have some awards to give out of our own.

Katy Perry (who actually didn’t walk the red carpet) wins for best hairstyle – her gorgeous crown braid was intertwined with gold ribbon, and perfectly complemented her look. Taylor Swift, who normally sticks to a bold lip or cat eye, wins for best makeup. We’re hoping that her sultry, smokey eye shows that she’s maturing with her beauty look and will be stepping out of her beauty “comfort zone” more often. To find out who else we loved (and who didn’t exactly hit the mark) click through the slideshow above, and of course let us know your thoughts in the comments below!