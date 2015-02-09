Yikes: People Are Getting Surgery to Look Like Their Filtered Instagram Selfies

Forget the days when plastic surgery patients would bring in celebrity photos as inspiration for what they wanted done, these days, people bring in their own selfies—filtered through Instagram.

According to the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, there was an increase in requests for cosmetic procedures in 2013 that were inspired by selfies, particularly from the under 30 set.

“This is a huge trend,'” New York City-based plastic surgeon Dr. Elie Levine told the New York Daily News. “People are bringing in pictures of themselves taken at a favorite angle or filtered, and saying they want to look like that.”

Take, for instance, a New Jersey-based woman Geri Hubner, who was featured in the Daily News piece. After using Instagram filters to disguise the fact that she had a saggy neck, she decided she wanted to look like her edited photos all of the time, and went in for a neck lift.

“I should have done this years ago,” Hubner told the outlet of her surgery.

Good results aside, mental health professionals caution women that feeling too eager to look like their Photoshopped selfies is pretty unhealthy (shocker). Stacy Kaiser, a psychotherapist from Calabasas, California told ABC News: “Filters are something special that are designed for a camera, not a plastic surgeon’s fingers.”

Are you more likely to feel inspired to get plastic surgery by a celebrity photo or your own Photoshopped selfies? Weigh in below!